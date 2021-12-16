Metro Cebu now under Signal No. 3

CEBU CITY, Philippines —(Updated) As Typhoon Odette (International name: Rai) draws closer, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) has placed the eastern portion of Cebu under Signal No. 3.

In its 5 a.m. bulletin, Pagasa said that Lapu-Lapu City, Cordova, Carmen, Danao City, Compostela, Liloan, Consolacion, Mandaue City, Cebu City the City of Talisay, and Camotes Island are now under Signal No. 3, which means destructive typhoon-force winds is either prevailing or expected within 18 hours.

The rest of Cebu, including Bantayan Island, are under Signal Number 2.

The center of the eye of Odette was estimated at 330 kilometers East of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte as of 5 am.

It has a maximum sustained winds of 150 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, gustiness of up to 185 kph moving West Northwestward at 25 kph.

It is expected to pass Cebu within Thursday or on Friday.

Here’s the complete list of the areas under Signal No. 3:

Visayas

Southern Leyte, the southern portion of Leyte (Abuyog, Mahaplag, City of Baybay, Inopacan, Hindang, Hilongos, Bato, Matalom, Javier), Bohol, and the eastern portion of Cebu (Lapu-Lapu City, Cordova, Carmen, Danao City, Compostela, Liloan, Consolacion, Mandaue City, Cebu City, City of Talisay, Minglanilla, City of Naga, San Fernando) including Camotes Islands

Mindanao

Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, the northern portion of Agusan del Norte (Tubay, Santiago, Jabonga, Kitcharao), and the northern portion of Surigao del Sur (Carrascal, Cantilan, Madrid, Carmen, Lanuza, Cortes)

/bmjo

