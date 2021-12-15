Marian Rivera meets Miss Universe president Paula Shugart, shares greatest lesson learned

CEBU, Philippines—Marian Rivera has met the woman behind the most prestigious beauty pageant in the universe.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, the actress posted a photo with Miss Universe President Paula Shugart.

Rivera also wrote about the things she learned from Shugart.

“It was great meeting you @realpaulashugart Learned so much from you, thanks for sharing your wisdom with us 🙏🏻 — that the most important thing is staying authentic and that true beauty is how you carry yourself ☺️ ,” she wrote as a caption and ended it with that hashtag #MarianXMissU.

Rivera served as one of the all-female members of the selection committee for this year’s Miss Universe competition.

Rivera wore intricate gowns designed by Filipino designers during the coronation event last December 13, 2021 (Philippine time).

She also wore different Filipino-designed gowns during her photoshoot for the Miss Universe.

The Philippines’ bet, Beatrice Luigi Gomez of Cebu City, finished in the Top 5 of the competition.

India’s Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned the new Miss Universe.

