OdettePH: Classes, work suspended in Mandaue

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—The Mandaue City Government has suspended work in all government offices and all forms of classes, whether face to face or online, at all levels in the city on Thursday, December 16, 2021, until Friday, December 17, due to typhoon Odette.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophyisical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) placed the eastern portion of Cebu that includes Mandaue City under Signal No. 3.

READ: Metro Cebu now under Signal No. 3

Mayor Jonas Cortes on Wednesday night, issued Executive Order no. 40 series of 2021, declaring the suspension.

“It is the mandate of the LGU to promote the general welfare of its constituents at all times especially during disasters and calamities,” the EO reads.

Offices related to disaster response and relief operations will be still reporting for work.

For employees of private companies, the suspension of work will be left to the discretion and prerogative of the management. However, the prioritization of employee safety is highly encouraged.

All vaccination sites and vaccination operations are also temporarily suspended to avoid unnecessary risk and danger, especially when traveling to the vaccination centers.

The distribution of financial assistance will be temporarily postponed to prevent unnecessary queuing of recipients during perilous times.

Agencies whose functions involve the delivery of basic and health services, responses to disasters and calamities, or the performance of other vital services shall continue with their operations.

All citizens are enjoined to make preparations and properties, stock foods and other basic necessities.

They are encouraged to continue to monitor to the news so they can be updated on the situation.

Residents living in low-lying areas, coastal or riverside, flood-prone, and landslide areas are urged to evacuate preemptively to the nearest evacuation centers or to safer places.

/bmjo

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy