Zamboanga Sibugay grabs Game 1 with strong finish in VisMin Cup Finals

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Zamboanga Sibugay Anak Mindanao Warriors took Game 1 of their Best-of-Three finals series against BYB Kapatagan Buffalos, 73-64, on Wednesday night in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao Challenge at the Pagadian City gymnasium.

Game 2 is scheduled at 6 pm today, December 16.

“Aayusin pa namin especially ‘yung defense. Papagurin pa namin sila, tatakbuhan namin sila para makuha na ‘yung championship bukas,” said Zamboanga Sibugay head coach Arnold Oliveros.

The Warriors went on a 12-2 blitz in the final period to inch closer to the coveted title.

Cebuano forward Rhaffy Octobre’s three-point shot triggered the Warriors’ scoring blitz as retaliation to Jonel Bonganciso’s basket.

Enrique Caunan, Jan Jamon, Jaybie Mantilla, and Shaq Imperial added seven more points before Octobre topped it off with a booming long-two for the dagger with 44.1 seconds left, 73-62.

“Pinasikip namin ‘yung shaded area para makuha namin ‘yung rebound or ma-stop namin sila down the stretch,” added Oliveros.

Fellow Cebuano, Mantilla led the Warriors with 21 points from 8-of-12 shooting to go with four boards and three steals.

Jamon, the Warriors’ team captain chipped in 15 points built on three treys while Octobre added 11 points and eight rebounds.

Richard Kwong, who fouled out with 2:03 left in the match, led the Buffalos with 19 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

Bonganciso got 15 points and 10 rebounds while KD Ariar had 13 points and six rebounds.

Conference MVP Edrian Lao was silenced with just six points on 2-of-13 shooting. /rcg

The Scores:

Zamboanga Sibugay 73 – Mantilla 21, Jamon 15, Octobre 11, Arong 6, Imperial 6, Dumapig 4, Foronda 4, Sorela 3, Caunan 3, Lacastesantos 0, Acain 0, Pasia 0, Bangcoyan 0.

Kapatagan 64 – Kwong 19, Bonganciso 15, Ariar 13, Lao 6, Daanoy 4, Rodriguez 4, Puerto 3, Sollano 0, Delfinado 0, Igot 0.

Quarterscores: 18-12, 38-34, 54-49, 73-64.

