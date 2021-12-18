OdettePH Cebu City death toll: 13

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City’s casualty for Typhoon Odette is increasing.

As of December 18, 2021, the city has reported a total of 13 deaths from nine barangays.

Councilor David Tumulak said some of the bodies were found after the clearing operations, which is why the numbers rose after two days.

Only seven confirmed deaths were reported on December 17, 2021, the morning after the typhoon, but five more were found shortly after.

Many of them died inside their homes after getting hit with falling roofs, walls, and debris.

“Ang ato nareceived kay 13, but ang atong naconfirmed kay seven ra nga nakita na gyod nato ang death certificate,” said Tumulak.

The deaths include a father and a son in Barangay Tisa, Renato, and Derrick Flordeliz, who died inside their home.

The names of confirmed deaths include:

Felipe Mendrano (San Nicolas)

Derrick Flordeliz (Tisa)

Renato Flordeliz (Tisa)

John Yaun (Sitio Villazacate, unconfirmed barangay)

Daniel Dongcoy (Camputhaw)

Vercade Climaco (Pit-os)

Marirel Tan (San Antonio)

Tumulak said as clearing operations continue, deaths may further increase as responders enter areas that are still unassessed today.

“Ang syudad na ang bahala sa pagpahimutang ani nila,” said Tumulak.

The City Council approved on December 18 the Annual Investment Plan for a P1 billion Supplemental Budget for typhoon response.

Councilor Raymond Garcia, the chairperson for budget and finance said the budget should be officially approved by Monday, December 20.

“Ang atong budget is P1 billion na. Supersceded na ang P300 million. We will approve on Monday,” said Garcia.

The budget should be allocated for typhoon response, he said. /rcg

RELATED STORY:

#OdettePH: Classes, work suspended in Mandaue

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy