Chan appeals to Oponganons: Stop ‘looting’ electric wires from fallen posts

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines- Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan appealed to Oponganons to stop the looting of electrical wires from the fallen electric posts toppled by typhoon Odette.

Chan said that he received reports of looting of electrical wires, after the typhoon, that had been sold to different junk shops.

The mayor said that this incident would only give additional problems to Mactan Electric Company (MECO), especially in their efforts to bring back the supply of electricity in the city.

During the devastation of typhoon Odette, MECO declared a total blackout in the entire Mactan Island, including the town of Cordova, due to the damage the typhoon had brought to their posts and line connections.

“Sige og trabaho ang atong mga personnel sa MECO. Hangyo lang nako sa mga katawhan nga dili lang unta hilabtan ang kuryente. Hangyo sad nako sa mga manimbangay og mga baronse, nga dili sila modawat,” Chan appealed.

(Our MECO personnel continue working. I appeal to the people that they will not touch or steal the electric wires. I appeal to the junkshop owners not to buy copper wire taken from electric wires.

He said that he already ordered the Philippine National Police (PNP) to monitor junk shops that buy electric wires from the public.

Chan also warned junk shop owners that he will personally file a complaint against them, in coordination with the PNP.

“Kung kinsa man tong mga manimbangay nga modawat og mga electrical wire, baronse, o kaha transformer nga ipatimbang, ako mismo ang mo-file nila og kaso sa korte,” he added.

(Junkshop owners who will be caught buying electrical wires, copper wires from electric wires, or transformer boxes, I will be the one to file a case in court against them.)

Based on MECO’s report, 60 percent of their electrical posts in the city were affected by the typhoon, which resulted in other areas in the city becoming impassable from motorists.

Chan said that MECO had assured him that they would restore the supply of electricity in the city as soon as possible where they would do the restoration area-by-area.

/dbs

