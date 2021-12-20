Odette leaves 9 dead; 12 missing in Lapu-Lapu – Chan

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines- The Lapu-Lapu City government has already recorded 9 casualties with 12 other persons missing due to typhoon Odette.

This was confirmed by Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan.

Among the casualties of the typhoon are Mikayla Babao, 17, from barangay Basak; Mary Mae Babao, 27, from barangay Basak; Leo Yagong, 60, from barangay Basak; Elena Paquibot, 60, from barangay Basak; Agundio Diong, 78, from Candagsao, Olango; a certain Jack, 42, from Candagsao, Olango; Armando Inoc, 50, Tuburan, Olango; Felix Abadano, 77, from barangay Tingo; and one that has yet to be identified.

Chan also reported that almost 100 percent of houses and establishments in Olango Island were devastated by the typhoon.

“Halos tanang balay apektado no, mostly likely 100 percent of the residents of Olango is totally damaged ang ilang mga balay,” Chan said.

Due to this, Chan appealed for help to everyone so that residents in Olango Island could rebuild their houses.

Last weekend the city council has already declared a state of calamity, where Chan plans to initially allocate P300 million that will be used to assist those who have been affected by the typhoon.

Chan revealed that currently, around 15,000 evacuees remain at the different evacuation centers in the city.

/dbs

