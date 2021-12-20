IT developers in Cebu put up site that can help find resources amid chaos due to Odette

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Some IT developers in Cebu are making use of their talents and skills as they made a website that can help Cebuanos locate stores, charging ports and other necessities badly needed at this time.

The group created the website called “Tabangay Ta: Find or share resources.”

Rodney Pascual, one of the developers, shared with CDN Digital the link to their website so those affected by the wrath of super typhoon Odette can locate the nearest place to get some needs. It can also help let others know about new locations that can offer help.

“This is a bare bones website for low data connections to let you find the nearest essentials you need, like ATMs, charging stations, drinking water, signal, open clinics, gas stations and groceries,” said Rodney.

Here is the link to the website: www.tabangay.com

Let’s help get this to all who were affected by sharing this link.

Tabangay lang gyud ta, Siloys!

/bmjo