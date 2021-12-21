Parts of Cebu City, Mandaue City now have water supply

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) said that parts of Cebu City and Mandaue City now have water supply as more water pumps from their water sources have been turned on.

At least 36.4 percent of MCWD’s franchise area have been supplied as of December 21, 2021, through power generated from Visayan Electric, generator sets, and from a bulk supplier.

“We are delighted to inform you, our dear consumers, that MCWD has restored 36.4% (as of Dec. 21) of the water supply in our service area using generator sets following the restoration of VECO power in some parts of Metro Cebu as well as the resumption of pump operations of our bulk water supplier,” said MCWD in a statement.

In the morning of Tuesday, Banilad Cebu City, Mabolo, and Central Cebu received 6,500 cubic meters per day as MCWD was able to turn on generator sets for the water pumps.

Later, Banilad Cebu City to Central Cebu City received another 2,575 cubic meters per day through power restoration from Visayas Electric.

Around noon, Cabancalan in Mandaue City also received 4,500 cubic meters per day.

MCWD is currently waiting for more power from Visayan Electric so it could provide more water to its franchise area.

Water and power supply are among the major concerns in Metro Cebu after super typhoon Odette.

