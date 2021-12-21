Energy in 3 south Cebu towns ‘partially restored’, more linemen deployed in Metro Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Electricity has returned in at least three towns in south Cebu and more than 2,000 households in Metro Cebu as of Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

Cebu Electric Cooperative I (Cebeco I) reported on Tuesday that they have partially restored power in some parts of Ginatilan, Samboan, and Santander.

All three towns are located in the southern portion of Cebu province, and were among those badly hit by Typhoon Odette (international name: Rai).

Visayan Electric, on social media, also announced that they were able to reenergize 2,341 households as of 12 noon on Tuesday.

The distributor also reported that they have restored a total of 62 of their power line segments within its franchise area.

“Visayan Electric was able to energize 2,341 out of the 474,182 affected customers, and restored 62 or 11.4% out of the 544 power line segments, within its franchise area,” portions of their post stated.

Visayan Electric covers Metro Cebu, from San Fernando in the south and Liloan in the north.

In addition, a total of 48 linemen from other electricity distributor firms in the Visayas and Mindanao have already arrived here to expedite their reenergizing efforts.

Out of the 48, 15 came from Cotabato Light and Power Company and Subic EnerZone Corporation – Visayan Electric’s sister companies while 33 are from Cagayan Electric Power & Light Co., Inc. (Cepalco) and Meralco.

Odette has left massive infrastructure damage in the central and southern portions of Cebu, including Cebu City.

