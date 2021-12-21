Filipinos spend longest time watching porn in 2021, says Pornhub

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines topped the list of countries in terms of the time spent watching porn in a single visit, online porn site Pornhub said in its 2021 Year in Review report.

According to Pornhub’s report dated December 14, 2021, Filipino visitors spent around 11 minutes and 31 seconds on average, besting other countries like Japan which came in second at 10 minutes and 3 seconds, France (10 minutes and 2 seconds), the Netherlands (9 minutes and 59 seconds), and Ukraine (9 minutes and 53 seconds).

“This year, the Philippines tops the list of the longest lasting countries at 11 minutes 31 seconds. Japan is the only Top 20 country with an increase in viewing time (+12 sec) making it the second longest lasting country at 10 minutes 3 seconds,” Pornhub said.

Despite the Philippines topping the average time on site, this is actually 47 seconds less than the average compared to data in 2020. The Philippines’ rank is one step below its rank in 2020.

In terms of traffic to the porn site, the Philippines placed ninth, behind the United States which ranked first, the United Kingdom (2nd), Japan (3rd), France (4th), Italy (5th), Mexico (6th), Canada (7th), Germany (8th).

This is not the first time that the country topped in time spent watching porn: in 2017 and 2018, Filipinos were also the top citizens in terms fond of watching porn on average.

Aside from these, Pornhub also provided an in-depth look of the country’s statistics, which showed that the keyword ‘pinay’ remains the most searched entry in the country, followed by ‘hentai’ or anime porn, then ‘japanese’, ‘pinoy’, ‘korean’, ‘asian’, ‘japanese uncensored’, ‘japanese wife’, ‘anime’, and ‘lesbian’.

“The most searched term in the Philippines continues to be ‘pinay’, while several other terms appeared in the top 10 for the first time including ‘korean’ (+9), ‘asian’ (+23) and ‘anime’ (+12),” Pornhub said.

“2021’s trending searches include a +460% increase for ‘threesome pinay’, +345% for ‘hentai anime’ and +316% for ‘Rule 34’. Compared to the rest (of) the world, visitors from the Philippines are +286% more likely to view the Hentai category, +134% more into Romantic videos and +111% more into Cartoon,” it added.

Adult actress Lexi Lore remains the top searched pornstar, followed by Lana Rhodes, Eva Elfie, Johnny Sins, and Mia Khalifa. The top category is still hentai, followed by Japanese, Popular with Women, Lesbian, and Asian.

