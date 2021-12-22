Rainy Christmas weekend in eastern Visayas, Mindanao due to new LPA

MANILA, Philippines — A low pressure area (LPA) currently off the Pacific Ocean may bring rains on the eastern side of Visayas or Mindanao on Christmas weekend, the state weather bureau said Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

The LPA, spotted 1,350 kilometers east of Mindanao, will enter the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) on Wednesday or Thursday, said senior weather specialist Chris Perez.

The LPA has a “30 to 40 percent chance” of turning into a tropical cyclone but would still bring rains as it gets near the Philippine boundary, he said.

Palawan, and parts of eastern Visayas and Mindanao are still reeling from the onslaught of Typhoon Odette (Rai), the strongest typhoon to hit the country this year.

The intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) in southern Mindanao is the dominant weather system in the country as the northeast monsoon temporarily weakened.

Davao region will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the ITCZ.

Warm weather is expected in Metro Manila until the northeast monsoon picks up its pace.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains or thunderstorms.

