NGCP: Cebu has power, distribution up to Visayas Electric

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) said that power is already in Cebu.

Ma. Rosette Martinez, NGCP officer-in-charge for government relations, told Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama in a meeting that NGCP managed to connect from Tabango, Leyte through Daanbantayan in northern Cebu.

The power has also travelled to the NGCP substations and even to the Visayan Electric station.

“The energized 230-kv line runs through the NGCP substation in Nasipit, Talamban and is already connected to the Visayan Electric sub-station in Banilad,” said Martinez.

While she refused to go into details, she said that it is now up to Visayan Electric to deliver the standby energy to the consumers.

However, it has yet to reach the consumers as Visayan Electric continues to fix its broken transmission lines.

Slowly but surely

In its most recent update, Visayan Electric was able to energize 2,383 out of the 474,182 affected customers, and restored 64 or 11.76% out of the 544 power line segments, within its franchise area.

“Our linemen from Visayan Electric, together with the engineers and crews from various distribution utilities from all over the country, have been working round the clock to clear lines and restore power at the soonest and safest time,” said the utility provider.

Rama appealed to Visayan Electric to hasten the fixing of the power line, assuring the company of the city’s assistance on the clearing and restoration operations.

Visayan Electric has aready powered the Talamban water pumps, providing more water supply to the northern barangays.

