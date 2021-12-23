More roads passable with 24/7 clearing operations in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — More roads are now passable in Cebu City with the clearing operations going 24/7.

Councilor Jerry Guardo said they had divided the clearing operations team to two shifts, day shift and night shift to clean up the major throughfares.

Guardo said their target would be that by Christmas at least all major throughfares would have been cleared so mobility would be faster.

“They should be free from logs and debris. After sa major thoroughfares, mosunod na ta sa mga secondary road nya ang mga interiors,” said Guardo.

(They should be free from logs and debris. After the major thoroughfares, we will work on the secondary roads the interiors.)

As of December 22, 2021, the areas successfully cleared include Colon Street, Jones Avenue to the whole stretch of Osmeña Boulevard, P. Del Rosario Street, Urgello Street, Escario Street, Gorordo Street, and Jakosalem Streets.

As of December 23, 2021, more areas have been cleared including Imus Street; some streets in Barangay Lahug, Parian, Ramos and Mabolo; Ingles Street; streets in Banawa; portions of N. Bacalso; some streets in Barangays Pasil, Quiot ang Kamputhaw.

There are 10 payloaders currently operational in the city with 50 dumptrucks hauling both garbage and debris. At least 30 dumptrucks are now deployed to the barangays.

Guardo said that it might take at least three days to clear all major roads, another three days to clear secondary roads, but more than a week to clear interior roads.

He said this was why the city government would need the help of the public by bringing out the debris and garbage to the roads for easier hauling.

The garbage in the barangays are currently being disposed at the Inayawan Transfer Station or directly to the landfill in Barangay Binaliw.

Councilor Eduardo Rama Jr., had become concerned with the piling up of garbage in the transfer station and had asked for two backhoes and three dumptrucks to reduce the pile there.

Guardo said there would be available trucks to be used and these would be deployed immediately.

To help hasten the cleanup, City Hall employees helped clean the parks and other public spaces instead of holding a Christmas Party.

Mayor Michael Rama said this was the offering of the employees to the city residents for Christmas.

All employees will also receive their Christmas bonus after the clean-up today, December 23, 2021.

/dbs

