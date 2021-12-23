OdettePH: International aid pours in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Assistance from foreign governments have started to pour in Cebu.

The Israeli and Chinese governments have sent donations in kind to Cebu, which was severely affected by Typhoon Odette (international name: Rai).

The Embassy of Israel in Manila gave the Capitol at least four solar-powered generators and relief goods, the provincial government’s Sugbo News reported.

Israeli Ambassador Ilan Fluss, Israel Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines President Yoray Ofex, and Honorary Consul of Israel in Cebu Emily Chioson personally turned over the donations to Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia last Wednesday, December 22.

The solar-powered generators are worth a total of P222,400.

The Israeli government also gave groceries such as canned goods, biscuits, powdered milk, toiletries, and laundry soap worth P480,000.

They also gave 378 sacks of rice to the Talisay City Government.

The Chinese government, through the Chinese Embassy in the Philippines, has sent approximately 5 million kilograms of donated rice for Odette-stricken areas in the country.

Of this number, 1.5 million kilograms are intended for Cebu and set for release at the Cebu International Port (CIP).

Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines, Huang Xilian, said China has pledged to donate US$ 1 million (roughly P50 million) as cash assistance.

“The cash donation is the newest support rendered by the Chinese side after the 20,000 food packages worth around P8 million and the rice donation. The rice donation consists of the newest 4.725 million kg and remaining 400 thousand kilograms of the previous donation that is currently being distributed in Cebu,” Xilian said in a statement.

“President Xi (Jinping) extended to President (Rodrigo) Duterte his deep mourning for the victims and his sincere sympathy to the bereaved families and injured. He expressed that China stood ready to render assistance to the Philippine side to the best of its ability,” he added.

The entire Cebu is one of the island provinces in the Philippines badly hit by Odette.

In the province, at least 28 localities suffered heavy damages, mostly in infrastructure and agriculture. The capital, Cebu City, initially posted damage amounting to P1.7 billion in residential properties alone.

Cebu is still under state of calamity.

