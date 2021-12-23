Police nab 11 for overpricing water, gasoline in Lapu-Lapu

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Eleven individuals were caught by the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) for overpricing of water and gasoline.

Police Colonel Arnel Banzon, director of Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), said that they also confiscated a total of 104 liters of petroleum products and 2 gallons of distilled water.

Banzon said that these products were sold from P80 to P120.

Earlier, Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan issued an executive order which would implement a price cap to prime and basic commodities.

It also orders retailers to follow the suggested retail price (SRP) issued by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

Banzon said that they would be filing charges against these individuals today.

“Sa pagkakaron naa ta sa state of calamity, magtinabangay ta dili kay magtinabangay ug duot,” Banzon said.

(For now, we are on a state of calamity, let us help each other and not help each pull each other down.)

RELATED STORIES

Price freeze on basic necessities — DTI-7

Talisay City police nab two individuals selling overpriced fuel

Cebu City to set up price watch on drinking water due to overpricing

Cease-and-desist order sought for gas stations selling overpriced fuel in Cebu province

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy