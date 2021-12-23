Saludar loses WBA world minimumweight belt to Rosa of Dominican Republic

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The World Boxing Association (WBA) world minimumweight champion Vic “Vicious” Saludar was dethroned by Erick “Mini” Pacman Pacheco Rosa by split decision on Tuesday, December 21 (December 22 Manila Time) in the latter’s hometown in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

The back and forth battle ended with two judges scoring the bout 116-109 for Rosa while one judge saw the bout oppositely at 113-112 for Saludar.

The 31-year-old Saludar managed to score a 10th round knockdown, but this wasn’t enough to get the nod from the two judges.

With the defeat, Saludar suffered his 5th loss with 21 wins and 11 knockouts.

Rosa who is 10 years younger than Saludar improved his very young unbeaten record of five wins with one knockout.

It was Saludar’s first title defense after wresting the vacant WBA world minimumweight title in February this year against fellow Filipino Robert Paradero via split decision.

After winning the title, there was a little confusion between Saludar’s camp and the WBA after the latter announced him initially as an interim world champion.

However, it was later on corrected and recognized Saludar as the legitimate world champion.

Meanwhile, Rosa continued to make huge impression in the mainstream boxing scene. Before he defeated Saludar, he won over against more experienced opponents in Ricardo Astuvilca, Kenny Cano, Byron Castellon, and Oscar Salas since his debut in 2020.

He won the WBC Latino minimumweight and WBA Fedelatin minimumweight straps in the process.

Rosa will likely face WBA Super world minimumweight champion Thammanoon Niyomtrong of Thailand next year.

Niyomtrong recently knocked out Paradero for his 10th successful title defense held in Thailand.

/dbs

