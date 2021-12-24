Nadine Lustre spotted doing relief work with rumored boyfriend in Siargao

Nadine Lustre has been extending help to victims of super typhoon Odette in Siargao, as she was seen joining relief operations with rumored boyfriend Christope Bariou.

Bariou documented the relief effort while appealing for additional help in the typhoon-stricken area, as seen on his Facebook page yesterday, Dec. 23. The post was accompanied by photos that showed Lustre working with the volunteers.

“It’s ant work here in the island. I see everybody trying to help their own area of responsibility,” he said. “[Things] are finally improving but we need all the help possible.”

Greenpeace Philippines, a non-governmental organization for environmental concerns, also showed a video of Lustre with the solar panel they have installed for the residents of Barangay Malinao in Siargao, as seen on its Facebook page, also yesterday.

“Nadine Lustre and Greenpeace TODAY installed a solar panel at Brgy. Malinao, Siargao! Survivors in the area can now use solar power to charge phones and other devices they need as they recover from [Odette],” the NGO said.

In the same video, the actress expressed her gratitude for the help the island is receiving, stressing that even the locals, who are the very victims of the calamity, are helping hand in hand with the volunteers.

“I’m just really happy that everyone’s helping each other and there’s a lot of people from outside of the island who want to help as well,” she said. “It’s really good to see everyone coming together, helping each other out.”

Lustre has been flying between Manila and Siargao in the recent months as she owns a property on the resort island. She recently called out a Twitter user who questioned her concern for the residents of the island and implied that the actress only worried about her rumored boyfriend Bariou. /ra

