Firecrackers, pyrotechnic devices prohibited in Mandaue City

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—Mandaue City continues to prohibit the use of firecrackers on Christmas eve and New Year’s eve.

Mayor Jonas Cortes on Friday, December 24, 2021, issued executive order no. 42 series of 2021, which prohibits the use of firecrackers and other pyrotechnic devices or displays.

All persons within the city’s jurisdiction is prohibited from using firecrackers and other pyrotechnic devices or displays while the city is under the State of Calamity.

The EO said it this was done to reduce firecracker-related injuries, which would require emergency care and treatment at hospitals, and avoid mass gatherings, especially since the city is still recovering from the damage brought by super typhoon Odette (international name ‘Rai’).

Firecrackers may also easily start a fire as many debris and garbage which are prone to fire ignition are still scattered around the city.

And once a fire starts, putting it out is another different challenge due to the scarcity of water.

Violators of the EO will be subject to penalty pursuant to existing national law and local ordinances.

Any prohibited firecrackers and other pyrotechnic devices will be confiscated and disposed of in accordance with the existing laws and rules.

The Mandaue City Police Office is directed to implement the full extent of the EO as well as the health and safety protocols.

All enforcement units and regulatory offices with barangays officials and force multipliers are also mandated to implement the EO within their respective areas, including roving, monitoring, visibility in public places, and apprehension of violators and imposition of penalties under existing ordinances.

/bmjo

