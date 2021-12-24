Fewer dengue cases recorded in Mandaue  

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—The Mandaue City Health Office has noted lesser cases of dengue in the last quarter of this year.

Dr. Dominga Obenza, CHO head, said that they only recorded less than 10 dengue cases in the city. She said she did not recall the office recording deaths due to dengue too.

Obenza believes one reason for this improvement is that they are always advocating anti-dengue information campaign in barngays.

The City Health Office also offers free dengue check up.

“Ato gyud na gi advocate, if ever naay hilanat dili muhuwat nga mo grabe even in the first we have free laboratory testing at our health centers,” said Obenza.

Obenza is reminding the public to always sanitize and clean their houses.

According to the Department of Health, it is important to get rid of breeding grounds of mosquitoes.

Vases and drainages, containers that holds clear and stagnant water, trash cans, among others, should be cleaned regularly.

The city said aside from focusing on the COVID-19 response they also do not set aside their other programs.

/bmjo

