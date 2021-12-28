Oil companies roll back gasoline, diesel prices effective Dec. 28

MANILA, Philippines — Oil companies on Monday announced that they will roll back the pump prices of gasoline and diesel, as well as kerosene effective Tuesday, December 28, 2021.

In separate advisories, Caltex, Petron, Total, and Phoenix Petroleum cut prices of gasoline and diesel by P0.20 per liter and P0.65 per liter, respectively, effective 6 a.m. Dec. 28.

According to Petron, these rollbacks reflect movements in the international oil market

Both Caltex and Petron, meanwhile, also slashed the price of kerosene by P0.85 per liter.

PRICE ADVISORY: Effective Tuesday, December 28, 2021 12:01AM Caltex will DECREASE prices of:

Platinum and Silver with Techron by Php 0.20/L

Diesel with Techron D by Php 0.65/L

Kerosene by Php 0.85/L pic.twitter.com/5e1TmdCnE1 — Caltex Philippines (@caltexph) December 27, 2021

ADVISORY: Petron will implement the following price rollbacks effective 6 a.m. on Dec 28: P0.20/li for gasoline; P 0.65/li for diesel and P0.85/li for kerosene. These reflect movements in the international oil market. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/7Hd9Cq2tFo — Petron Corporation (@Petron_Corp) December 27, 2021

