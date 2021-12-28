Oil companies roll back gasoline, diesel prices effective Dec. 28

By: Zacarian Sarao - Inquirer.net | December 28,2021 - 06:28 AM

MANILA, Philippines — Oil companies on Monday announced that they will roll back the pump prices of gasoline and diesel, as well as kerosene effective Tuesday, December 28, 2021.

In separate advisories, Caltex, Petron, Total, and Phoenix Petroleum cut prices of gasoline and diesel by P0.20 per liter and P0.65 per liter, respectively, effective 6 a.m. Dec. 28.

According to Petron, these rollbacks reflect movements in the international oil market

Both Caltex and Petron, meanwhile, also slashed the price of kerosene by P0.85 per liter.

