Queuing on roads leading to gasoline stations in Cebu City prohibited 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Vehicles are no longer allowed to line up along the road leading to gasoline stations here from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This after Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama signed a new directive that prohibits queuing of vehicles along public roads during daytime to avoid traffic congestion.

“No stopping allowed rule along our major thoroughfares and designated roadway shall be strictly enforced. Therefore, queuing or lining up beyond premises of fuel stations that extends unto our street and avenues shall not be allowed,” said the mayor in his order.

The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) and the police force are now authorized to issue citation ticket to violators. They are also authorized to tow vehicles violating this order.

Those who want to top up their fuel may still line up on the road near gas stations at night, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Demand for fuel has risen since December 17, 2021, the day after super typhoon Odette plowed through Cebu City and the rest of the Visayas on Thursday, December 16, causing massive damage to infrastructure, including gasoline stations.

Since Thursday, gasoline stations here have started opening.

With this, the city is urging 36 gasoline stations to open 24/7 to accommodate more vehicles.

Strict rationing is also implemented as fuel for every vehicle is limited to only 20 liters at a time.

Government and public service vehicles such as ambulances and fire trucks are exempted from the rationing and must be provided express lanes in gas stations.

Cebu City will set up a fuel depot at the South Road Properties (SRP) open to the public starting 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

Lawyer Gerry Carillo, chairperson of the City Disaster Risk and Reduction and Management Council, said that the depot will be open 24/7.

Government and public service vehicles will be given stickers so they will be identified and given priority at the fuel depot.

“Tomorrow morning, we will open the Cebu City Fueling Depot. Morning it will be open for government vehicles, in the afternoon, we will open to the public,” said Carillo.

The fuel depot will also allow each vehicle up to 20 liters of gasoline for each transaction.

