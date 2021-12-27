Mandaue councilors, SP staff’s offices moved to City Hall

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City councilors and other officers of the Sangguniang Panglungsod have transferred to their office at the left wing of the Mandaue City Hall from the second floor of the Mandaue City Public Market on Monday, December 27, 2021.

The wing was hit by a fire last June 11, 2020. Because of this, the office of Vice Mayor Glenn Bercede was temporarily transferred to the session hall while the Sangguniang Panglungsod (SP) was transferred to the second floor of the Mandaue City Public Market.

The renovation started last May 2021 and was now 90 percent complete said councilor Joel Seno, chairman of the committee on budget and appropriations.

Seno added that the city spent P9 million for the renovation of the left wing.

Bercede said because they were all now at the city hall, their work would be faster.

“Mas mo paspas gyud pag-ayo ato’ng trabaho sa council as a legislator kay dili na magkabuwag-buwag, usa na ang atoang SP secretary, didto ang city councilors, ang staff nila. Madiretso na dayun kaysa karun nga usahay ang mga papers mudagan ngadto, ihatud niya balik na pod dinhi,” said Bercede.

(Our work will be faster in the council as legislator because we are now nearer, our SP secretary is here with us, and the city councilors and their staff. We can directly send the papers to them and not have to run to another area to give them those and then return it to us.)

The Vice Mayor said one of the reasons for their early transfer was because the temporary office of the councilors at the market would be needed for the transfer of COVID-19 vaccination at the Mandaue City Sports Complex.

Bercede said the Sports Complex, which was one of the city’s biggest vaccination sites, would be established as the city’s relief operations center, it would be where the relief goods for the victims of the typhoon and fire would be packed.

/dbs

