Ayala Center Cebu takes #ACCtion post-Odette

Ayala Center Cebu takes it one step at a time to reopen safely and provide Cebu residents with their needs and essentials. As of December 28, over 170 essential and retail stores and food and service establishments have reopened, including supermarkets, department stores, banks and pharmacies. Free charging stations are available at Level 2 near Knapsack Studio.











For real-time updates on the mall’s #ACCtion post-Odette and what are open, visit www.facebook.com/AyalaCebu (Facebook) and instagram.com/AyalaCenterCebu (Instagram). Join the Viber Community Link: https://bit.ly/ayalamallscebuviber

The mall’s quick restoration through the help of safety community workers and contractors, and recovery and relief efforts through Alagang AyalaLand are a testament to the Cebuanos’ and Filipinos’ strength and ability to rise above challenges. Help rebuild the community and donate essentials such as canned goods, rice, drinking water, instant noodles, and hygiene kits at The Active Zone near Breadtalk.

