Pagasa: Wet, cloudy welcome to 2022

MANILA, Philippines – The country will end 2021 and welcome the new year with cloudy skies and rain, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Friday, December 31, 2021.

Pagasa weather specialist Aldczar D. Aurelio said the shear line, or the convergence of winds from northeast monsoon or “amihan” and the easterlies, will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms to the Visayas and Mindanao.

“Nakakaapekto ito (shear line) sa Visayas at gayundin sa Mindanao, kaya’t sa araw na ito at sa pagsalubong ng bagong taon, magiging maulan ang ating panahon lalo na sa Visayas at Mindanao,” he said.

(The shear line affects Visayas and Mindanao, that’s why today , rainy weather is expected as we welcome the new year.)

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon continues to prevail in Luzon.

Pagasa’s forecast showed that the northeast monsoon will bring cloudy skies with light rains to Cagayan Valley, Bicol region, Aurora, Quezon, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque and Romblon.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains still due to the northeast monsoon.

Below is the forecast temperature range in key cities or areas:

Metro Manila: 21 to 30 degrees Celsius

Baguio City: 12 to 23 degrees Celsius

Laoag City: 18 to 31 degrees Celsius

Tuguegarao: 18 to 29 degrees Celsius

Legazpi City: 24 to 30 degrees Celsius

Puerto Princesa City: 26 to 31 degrees Celsius

Tagaytay: 20 to 28 degrees Celsius

Kalayaan Islands: 26 to 31 degrees Celsius

Iloilo City: 25 to 29 degrees Celsius

Cebu: 24 to 29 degrees Celsius

Tacloban City: 23 to 29 degrees Celsius

Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 29 degrees Celsius

Zamboanga City: 23 to 32 degrees Celsius

Davao City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius

