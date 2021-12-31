Pagasa: Wet, cloudy welcome to 2022
MANILA, Philippines – The country will end 2021 and welcome the new year with cloudy skies and rain, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Friday, December 31, 2021.
Pagasa weather specialist Aldczar D. Aurelio said the shear line, or the convergence of winds from northeast monsoon or “amihan” and the easterlies, will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms to the Visayas and Mindanao.
“Nakakaapekto ito (shear line) sa Visayas at gayundin sa Mindanao, kaya’t sa araw na ito at sa pagsalubong ng bagong taon, magiging maulan ang ating panahon lalo na sa Visayas at Mindanao,” he said.
(The shear line affects Visayas and Mindanao, that’s why today , rainy weather is expected as we welcome the new year.)
Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon continues to prevail in Luzon.
Pagasa’s forecast showed that the northeast monsoon will bring cloudy skies with light rains to Cagayan Valley, Bicol region, Aurora, Quezon, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque and Romblon.
Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains still due to the northeast monsoon.
Below is the forecast temperature range in key cities or areas:
Metro Manila: 21 to 30 degrees Celsius
Baguio City: 12 to 23 degrees Celsius
Laoag City: 18 to 31 degrees Celsius
Tuguegarao: 18 to 29 degrees Celsius
Legazpi City: 24 to 30 degrees Celsius
Puerto Princesa City: 26 to 31 degrees Celsius
Tagaytay: 20 to 28 degrees Celsius
Kalayaan Islands: 26 to 31 degrees Celsius
Iloilo City: 25 to 29 degrees Celsius
Cebu: 24 to 29 degrees Celsius
Tacloban City: 23 to 29 degrees Celsius
Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 29 degrees Celsius
Zamboanga City: 23 to 32 degrees Celsius
Davao City: 25 to 31 degrees Celsius
Subscribe to our regional newsletter
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.