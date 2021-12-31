Palma to Cebuano faithful: Stand up in faith this 2022

CEBU CITY, Philippines — This 2022, Cebuanos must rise again amid the tragedies through faith in God.

This was the message of Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma in his homily for the New Year’s Eve Mass to welcome 2022 on December 31, 2021 at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral.

“Bisan pa sa kadautan, pandemya o bagyo, karong tuig 2022, bangon kita, bangon Sugbuanon,” said the prelate.

(Even with the difficult times, the pandemic and storm, in 2022 we will rise. Rise Cebuanos.)

Palma said that Cebu had a historical year in 2021, especially being the center of the Quincentennial celebrations of the arrival of Christianity in the country.

“Sa atong balik tanaw sa 2021, YOC (Year of Christianity). Nahimo kini nga historical nga tuig, tungod kay gisaulog nato ang 500 years. Bisan pa sa pandemic,” said the prelate.

(Looking back in 2021, YOC (Year of Christianity). This has been a historical year, because we celebrated the 500 years, even with the pandemic.)

Yet this happy and historic moment in 2021 seemingly disapeared among the tragedies that followed with the pandemic surging and then the Supertyphoon Odette causing a lasting devastation in Cebu.

The archbishop said that Cebuanos had proven their unity despite the challenges by continuing to live on after the destruction of Odette.

This unity or bayanihan showed the faith of Cebuanos in Christ, a faith that they can withstand any suffering the way Jesus did.

With this he urged the faithful to remain steadfast in their faith and to keep on believing that the grace of God would bring salvation to all the suffering.

“Atong sugaton ang bagong tuig sa pagsalig nga bisan pa sa kadaghang pagsulay, ang manububos, kining Niño nga bato balani sa gugma maoy hinungdan sa atong pagtuo,” said the archibishop.

(Let us meet the new year with faith that even with the challenges, the savior, this Niño, who is a magnet of love, is the cause of our faith.)

Palma encouraged the Catholic faithful to greet 2022 with hope rooted in Christ and to continue moving on and rising up with this hope in their hearts.

As the New Year dawns, the prelate hopes that Cebu will rise with it in grace and light of God.

