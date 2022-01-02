Power back in Aloguinsan, Pinamungajan towns

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Residents in midwestern Cebu greeted 2022 with a good news.

Power is back in all localities covered by the Cebu Electric Cooperative III’s (Cebeco III).

Cebeco III announced on social media that they were able to restore electricity in the towns of Pinamungajan and Aloguinsan on New Year’s Eve.

“All feeders of Pinamungajan substation already restored (as of) December 31, 2021, at 10 p.m. Feeder line (to Aloguinsan) already restored (as of) December 31, 2021, at 10 p.m.,” the utility firm said.

As a result, more households were reenergized within their franchise area.

In Pinamungajan and Aloguinsan, 3,650 and 1,895 households respectively were lighted up as of January 1.

Meanwhile, Rehabilitation is ongoing for lateral lines in the two municipalities. Also, restoration works are being conducted for the 10,641 households in Pinamungajan and 4,597 more in Aloguinsan, Cebeco III said.

Cebeco III covers Toledo City and Pinamungajan, Aloguinsan, Balamban, and Asturias towns.

As of January 1, they already reenergized around 43.1 percent of households within their franchise area. This meant electricity has been restored in 45,471 out of 105,536 households.

Odette struck Cebu last December 16. Most parts of Cebu were plunged into darkness days after the typhoon hit.

RELATED STORIES

Fully restored power by end of January 2022 — Visayan Electric

Cebeco III: Energy restored in 32k households

/dcb

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy