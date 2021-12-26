Cebeco III: Energy restored in 32k households

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Electricity is back in over 30,000 households in the midwestern portions of Cebu province.

The Cebu Electric Cooperative III (Cebeco III) reported having reenergized 32,053 of the 105,452 households, translating to an accomplishment rate of 30.40 percent, within its franchise area as of December 25.

Cebeco III covers at least five localities – Toledo City and Pinamungajan, Aloguinsan, Balamban, and Asturias towns. Restoration is ongoing in a total of 73,399 households within Cebeco III’s franchise area.

Based on the data Cebeco III published on social media, feeder lines in the towns of Balamban and Asturias have been restored.

As a result, 49.67 percent and 55.95 percent of households from these municipalities, respectively, already have electricity.

“Ongoing lateral line rehabilitation and restoration (in Balamban and Asturias),” they added.

In Toledo City, power is back in 13,823 out of 45,716 households there.

While the city’s substation is already operating, Cebeco III said restoration works are still ongoing in at least four of its feeders.

Further south, in the towns of Aloguinsan and Pinamungajan, electricity has yet to return to their households.

Cebeco III said they are still rehabilitating major lines that will supply power there.

The province’s power distributor aims for a full restoration of its franchise area by year-end, December 31.

RELATED STORIES

Energy in 3 south Cebu towns ‘partially restored’, more linemen deployed in Metro Cebu

Visayan Electric: Power back in some Mandaue areas

NGCP: Cebu has power, distribution up to Visayas Electric

/ dcb

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy