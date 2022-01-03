EOC mulls stricter protocols for inbound passengers from NCR

CEBU CITY, Philippines – If it meant preventing the entry of the highly contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19, the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) here is considering implementing stricter measures for inbound passengers from the National Capital Region (NCR).

Councilor Joel Garganera, head of the city’s EOC, said they are concerned with the COVID-19 situation in Metro Manila.

Health experts believed that the current surge of infections in NCR could be driven by the Omicron variant, which is considered to be more transmissible than the Delta variant that ravaged the country in mid-2021.

In turn, Garganera said the EOC may suggest to Mayor Michael Rama in tightening health protocols for travelers from NCR.

“Yes (EOC may recommend imposing stricter protocols), whatever it takes to protect the Cebuanos,” said Garganera.

“But then again, we must have a uniform protocol in order to make it effective. And that’s the task of the Mayor to engage and coordinate with other LGUs (local government units) in the island,” he added.

Vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate

In the meantime, the EOC once again urged the public to get themselves inoculated.

Quoting data recently released by health officials, Garganera pointed out that most of those who were infected with COVID-19 happened to be unvaccinated individuals.

“Tuud maan dili kaayo fatal ang kaning Omicron itandi sa Delta pero grabe siya makatakud. Kung ikaw di bakunado, lisud. So matud pa sa uban, labi na sa mga experto, kaning umaabot nato nga kaso sa Omicron, this will be a surge of the unvaccinated,” said Garganera.

The city has already resumed its vaccination drive just days after Typhoon Odette (international name: Rai) hit Cebu.

So far, no case of the Omicron variant has been detected in Cebu.

According to Garganera, the city’s positivity rate remained below 1 percent, which is way lower than the 5 percent ‘safe threshold’ set by the World Health Organization (WHO).

“Di gihapon ta angay mukompyansa… Gani atong nine vaccination sites giablihan in spite of the bagyo and gikan pa tas bagyp. Wala pa ta niingon gibalik sa normal. We’re doing best nga katong 1st dose maka 2nd dose para atong depense sa pagkuyanap sa Omicron,” he explained.

