Cebu City cops tag info drive to zero indiscriminate firing incidents, 2 cracker-related injuries

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City police have attributed their extensive information drive and successful implementation of the firecracker ban to the zero incidents of indiscriminate firing and only two reported firecracker-related injuries during the New Year’s Day celebrations.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), also said that the weather condition during New Year’s Day also helped in the peace and order situation during the celebration especially on the occurrence of fire incidents.

The Cebu City Fire Office has not recorded fire incidents on the evening of December 31 to January 1.

Parilla said the success of the information drive conducted since the start of the holiday season contributed also to their success in properly implementing the firecracker ban in the city.

He cited the P260,000 worth of firecrackers confiscated on December 31 in different areas in Cebu City as the proof of their success in implementing the ban.

He said that P150,000 worth of firecrackers were among those confiscated on December 31 by the Carbon policemen.

These were the firecrackers seized after they received a report about a box of firecrackers abandoned in the Cebu South Bus Terminal, which was supposedly to be transported to Dumaguete City.

However, no arrests were made.

Meanwhile, the Department of Health (DOH) has informed police that there were at least two individuals, who suffered firecracker-related injuries on January 1.

He, however, could not give details on this incidents because they had yet to coordinate with the DOH on this.

Parilla again added that there were no arrests made.

“Karon nga new year minimal ra gyud. In fact, duha ka reported incident nga nabuthan. Until now atoang gi coordinate sa DOH because ang gihatag sa DOH only figure wa pay detalye,” Parilla said.

(This New Year, there is only minimal [firecracker-related injuries]. In fact, only two incidents of firecracker-related injuries. Until now, we are still coordinating with the DOH because they only provided the figures but did not give the details on the incidents.)

On January 1, 2021, Parilla said that police have also responded to shooting and stabbing incidents in barangay Pardo, Cebu City.

Personal grudges were possible motives that Cebu City policemen were pursuing in their investigation of the possible perpetrators of the stabbing and shooting incidents.

