Japan sends help to Odette survivors in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Japanese government is sending help to residents in Cebu City affected by Typhoon Odette (international name: Rai).

The Consulate General of Japan in Cebu, in a statement, said at least two shipments containing relief assistance will be delivered for Odette-stricken residents in the city.

The first one which includes face masks, sleeping bags, and drinking water, comes from Yokohama City, Cebu City’s sister city.

“The City of Yokohama sends out the first batch of Disaster Relief Goods and Supplies to their friendship city, Cebu City. The supplies included over 5000 facemasks, 18 Sleeping Bags, and 400 Water Cans,” the consulate stated.

The Consulate also said the city is expected to receive another batch of relief goods and supplies within the first half of January.

“These supplies will be distributed to affected communities in Cebu City, in support of the efforts by local and national authorities,” they said.

“Japan is in solidarity with Filipinos in facing these tough times. We is steadfast in our commitment to help and lift off some of the hardship the affected people have experienced,” they added.

International aid has been pouring in Cebu following the devastation left by Odette last December 16.

Aside from Japan, other foreign governments that have provided support are the Taiwanese, Israeli, and Chinese governments.

Cebu City remains under state of calamity this January due to the typhoon’s aftermath.

/dcb

