OdettePH: Taiwan donates 6,300 kg of relief goods for Region 7

CEBU CITY, Philippines – More help for Odette-stricken areas in Central Visayas from foreign countries are pouring in.

The latest came from the Taiwanese government in which 6,300 kilograms of assorted relief goods intended for Cebu, Bohol, and Negros Oriental, the Philippine Air Force’s (PAF) Air Mobility Command reported.

The shipment arrived on Christmas Day, December 25, at General Benito Ebuen Air Base in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu on board a Taiwanese C-130 Aircraft.

The relief goods included tents, water filter, food rations, water, canned tuna, instant noodles, and cookies, the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) said in a separate post on social media.

DSWD-7 on Sunday, December 26, also held a brief ceremonial turnover which was attended by their director, Rebecca Geamala, and representatives from the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in the Philippines, Office of the Civil Defense, and Philippine Air Force.

Central Visayas was one of the badly hit areas by Typhoon Odette (international name: Rai).

As of December 26, a total of 173,308 or 611,427 individuals from the region were affected by the typhoon, data from the national government showed.

RELATED STORIES

#OdettePH: International aid pours in Cebu

China extends P50M cash aid for #OdettePH rehab

/ dcb

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy