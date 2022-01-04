Rama wants additional linemen in Cebu City in time for Sto. Niño feast

CEBU CITY, Philippines – For Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama, more linemen should be deployed in Cebu City in order to hasten restoration works here.

In an interview with reporters on Tuesday, January 4, Rama said, he wants majority of the city to be lighted back before January 16, the celebration of the feast of the Señor Sto. Niño de Cebu.

Rama revealed that he already requested help from Energy Sec. Alfonso Cusi and Manuel Pangilinan, chairman of the Metro Pacific Investments Corporation.

“Sa akong meeting, ni connect na ko ni Sec. Al Cusi and ang Emissary ni chairman MVP (Pangilinan). Why? Because of the need for additional linemen,” said Rama.

“Di mahimo ra nga kani ra nga number of linemen (ang mag trabaho) unya adto ta sa ending sa January (masigaan balik),” he added.

The mayor, during Tuesday’s media briefing, also said that he met with representatives from water and power distributors supplying Cebu City last week.

He admitted that he almost lost his patience during that meeting after he found out that most parts of the city still do not have running water and electricity.

“Di ko ganahan masuko pero hapit nako masuko… Let’s make Cebu City have lights again pagabot sa fiesta sa Señor Sto. Niño,” Rama continued.

To do this, Rama said, he decided to get additional help from the national government and members of the private sector.

Meanwhile, talks are still ongoing for this year’s Sinulog festival, the mayor added.

It can be recalled that Rama earlier announced that he wanted the Sinulog, the secular celebration of the feast of the Holy Child, to push through this year.

Cebu City is still under a state of calamity due to the devastation caused by Typhoon Odette (international name: Rai).

RELATED STORIES

Rama: Sinulog celebration this 2022 will continue

Rama warns overpricing sellers: Do not test me

Cebu City eyes return of swab test for travelers from NCR

/ dcb

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy