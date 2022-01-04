Generator sets to be given to Mandaue City barangays

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—The Mandaue City Government will be giving heavy-duty generator sets to its 27 barangays (villages) to help address the lack of electricity due to the damage caused by super typhoon Odette last month.

These generator sets are expected to help residents in each barangay charge their cellphones and other other rechargeable equipment such as lights and fans.

Aside from that, these generator sets will also be used to energize water pumps in each barangay.

Water and electricity are among the basic necessities affected in Cebu following the onslaught of super typhoon Odette last December 16, 2021.

Currently, electricity is back in some parts of the city’s barangays such as Centro, Tipolo, Subangdaku, Guizo, among others.

City Councilor Joel Seno, chairman of the committee on budget and appropriations, said the budget in procuring these generator sets were taken from the approved P95-million supplemental budget for the city’s COVID-19 response and Odette response last December 2021.

Seno said the biggest chunk of the supplemental budget is actually for the COVID-19 response.

He said the budget used to procure the relief goods given to the affected families was not included in the approved supplemental budget.

“That is not only for Odette response but it includes all kinahanglanon nato gastuon, especially sa COVID because we are facing not only one, but two situations nga kinahanglan nato nga i-address and COVID is not really a matter nga which we can take lightly. So we need to appropriate funds mao to nag realign ta and then gi supplement nato,” said Seno.

Seno said that the national government will be taking care of the financial assistance for the affected families.

