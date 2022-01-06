Task force created to hasten verification of Odette-affected beneficiaries for P5K aid

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan has created “Task force Bangon Oponganon” to expedite the survey and verification of households who will benefit from the P5,000 financial assistance for Super Typhoon Odette affected families.

Chan said that the city would get the names of indigents, whose houses were totally or partially damaged by the typhoon.

The mayor earlier approved the P236 million supplemental budget for financial assistance to 47,200 households.

However, Chan said that the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) had listed 96,290 households that were affected by the typhoon.

He assured that he would do everything so that the remaining 48,800 households would still receive the assistance.

“Gusto nako ang tanan dili magmahay, indigent nga partially ug totally damaged ang balay, di’ ko mohunong hangtod di’ ko kaabot anang 90,000 kapin ka pamilya nga nanginahanglan og tabang,” Chan said.

(I want all to have no regrets, indigent whose houses were partially or totally damaged, I will not stop until I can reach those 90,000 families who need help.)

On Wednesday, January 5, 2022, Chan met with barangay officials to discuss the process of the survey and verification of beneficiaries, which had started on Thursday, January 6, 2022.

The barangay officials will fill up the certificate of residency and indigency for the house-owner. Then the barangay official signs the certificate and leaves the form with the house owner/beneficiary. The house owner/beneficiary will bring this certificate of indigency and residency to the barangay in claiming the financial assistance.

Mayor stressed that there would only be one-house-one-beneficiary.

The barangay official and CSWDO will then fill up the masterlist form, which contains the name of the house-owner/beneficiary. They will then submit these masterlist forms to City Hall for the processing of the payroll.

Barangay officials and CSWDO are given two days, Thursday and Friday, to conduct these house-to-house survey/verification and issue certificates.

City Budget, City Accounting, City Treasurer, and CSWDO will then process the masterlists to produce payroll of all beneficiaries.

Disbursement will be done in the barangay. Beneficiaries will bring with them the certificate of indigency and certificate of residency to claim their financial assistance.

If everything goes well the financial assistance may be released before the 15-day deadline for the payroll of the beneficiaries to be done, which was set by the mayor.

/dbs

