City Council defers OK of P5K gratuity pay for JOs in Lapu-Lapu

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Council has deferred the approval of the ordinance granting a P5,000 gratuity pay for job order (JO) employees in the city.

In the special session of the city council on Monday morning, January 3, 2022, Councilor Flaviano “Bobit” Hiyas, has recommended the deferment of the ordinance.

Hiyas wanted to seek first the opinion of the Department of Budget and Management (DBM), before approving the giving of gratuity pay to JOs.

The giving of the gratuity pay was based on Administrative Order No. 46 issued by President Rodrigo Duterte on December 29, 2021.

However, councilor Rico Amores said that the second paragraph of section 5 of the order, states that “The corresponding supplemental budget for the purpose shall be enacted by the local government within FY (fiscal year) 2021.”

“The budget must be approved sa (on the) fiscal year 2021. So it so happen nga 2022 nato ron, naglisod ta kay nadawat man pod na gud nga circular December 29,” Amores said.

(The budget must be approved on the fiscal year 2021. So it so happened that we are now 2022, we will find it difficult because we received the circular on December 29.)

Aside from the DBM, the council will also seek the opinion of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).

Amores, however, clarified that the council wanted to approve the giving of gratuity pay to JOs, but they would just want to approve it appropriately.

“Ang tanang miyembro sa konseho favorable niana, pero nangita lang ug paagi nga how can we get through nga without violating the law,” he added.

(All the members of the City Council are favorable to that, but we are just finding ways on how we can get through that without violating the law.)

In the earlier part of December in 2021, the regular and casual employees of the city have also received a gratuity pay worth P10,000 each.

