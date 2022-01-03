Payrolls for P5K cash aid of Odette-affected families in Lapu-Lapu already prepared — CSWDO

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) has already prepared the payrolls in different barangays for the release of P5,000 financial assistance to Super Typhoon Odette-affected families.

“As per advise by mayor, gipapaspasan gyud nato ang encoding sa affected households. Kadtong mga lists nga na-gather sa atong social workers sa ilang respective barangays, atoa nanang gi-encode,” Junard Abalos said, officer-in-charge of CSWDO.

(As per advise by the mayor, we expedited the encoding of the affected households. Those lists that were gathered by our social workers in their respective barangays, we have already encoded.)

Abalos said that for those barangays, who already submitted a complete list of affected families, the CSWDO had already started preparing their payrolls.

“Kutob sa nahuman nga barangay nga na-encode, atoa nang gibuhatan og payroll,” he added.

(Those barangays that we had completed encoding, we have already made the payroll.)

The CSWDO has recorded 96,290 households that were affected by the typhoon. Of this number, 22,040 households had there houses totally damaged, while 74,250 had their houses partially damaged.

But despite this development, Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan and the city council could not decide yet if where they would course through the distribution of the financial assistance.

On December 28, 2021, the city council has approved not only P236 million but P302 million calamity fund, which will still be disbursed through the barangays.

This is after the council has added P66 million to the calamity fund, which comes from the city’s development fund worth P76 million.

Councilor Rico Amores said that the distribution of financial assistance through the barangay would not be illegal, citing a joint memorandum circular from the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) and the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).

“Naay joint memorandum circular sa DBM ug DILG dated November of last year. Didto sa joint memorandum circular, section 2.2, dunay prohibition nga dili magasto ning kwartaha,” Amores said.

(We have a joint memorandum circular of DBM and DILG dated November of last year. There in the joint circular, section 2.2, we have the prohibition on when not to spend this money.)

“Among sa gidili, number one dili to pwede gamiton sa salary and wages, number two dili pwede gamiton ug seminars and trainings, number three dili pwede gamiton ug bayad sa electricity, water or any communication bills. Sa tanan nga prohibition, ang donation to the barangay is not one of the prohibition,” he said.

(Among those that were prohibited, number one is not to use it for salary and wages, number two is it should not be used for seminars and trainings, and number three is it should not be used to pay electricity, water or any communication bills. Of all the prohibitions, donation to the barangay is not one of them.)

Earlier, Chan insisted to the city council to release the fund through the CSWDO.

Aside from describing it as illegal, Chan also said that this might result in delays because the majority of the barangays still have unliquidated financial assistance from last year, while others don’t have an approved 2021 annual budget.

Amores said that it would be the discretion now of the mayor, whether he would approve or veto the ordinance, which would appropriate the financial assistance to typhoon-stricken families.

On December 20, 2021, the city council has earlier approved the P236 million calamity fund, but it was vetoed by the mayor on December 23, 2021.

