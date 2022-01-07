Visayan Electric warns vs. unauthorized collection of payments for restoration

Visayan Electric has received reports of individuals or contractors extorting money in exchange for prioritization of the re-electrification of their homes or establishments. We are taking this concern seriously and are already conducting an investigation on the matter.

We ask for cooperation from the public NOT TO ENTERTAIN OR PARTICIPATE IN THESE ILLEGAL ACTIVITIES. We highly urge everyone to report these incidents through our Visayan Electric hotline number 230-8326 or send us a direct message on our Facebook page. Rest assured that people who will be proven to have done such illegal actions will be penalized accordingly.

Visayan Electric is not liable for any damage or loss arising out of or in connection with the unauthorized re-energization arrangement entered into by customers.

Visayan Electric, our accredited contractors, and industry partners working within our franchise area do not require nor accept any re-electrification or prioritization fees. Restoration of electricity is free of charge. Our teams on the ground are working 24 hours a day to fast-track our power restoration efforts in Cebu.

