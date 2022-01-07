Cebu City cops to motorists: Do not tail mobile processions

CEBU CITY, Philippines –Cebu City police are reminding the public anew to not tail the mobile procession of the 457th feast of Señor Sto. Nino on January 15, 2022.

This was the concern aired by Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla after the first mobile procession held on Friday dawn, January 7, 2022. The said motorcade started from the Basilica grounds and passed through major streets here.

READ: IN PHOTOS: 457th Fiesta Senor in Cebu City kicks off

Parilla said that they have observed individuals onboard their motorcycles, who waited for the motorcade to pass through their area and then tail it until it returned to the Basilica. Parilla said that this should not be the case moving forward as only five vehicles are allowed based on what they have planned and agreed on.

Over this, Parilla said they will be adjusting their measures to ensure that this will not happen again in the next mobile procession on January 15, 2022.

“Hapsay ra ang pagpahigayon sa mobile procession naa lang gamay nga kakulian right after mo pass by na ang atoang convoy sa atoang motorcade, ang ubang motorista, musunod. Mao na ang atoang nakita nga problema unya mutaas na nuon atoang motorcade kay naay atoang mga kaigsuonan nga nagmotor nga nag atang unya inig pass by musunod. So mao ni ang atoang adjustment nga pagahimuon karong umaabot nga motorcade sa besperas sa kapyestahan,” Parilla said.

The motorcade this January 15 is a challenging one since this covers, apart from Cebu City, three other cities including Mandaue, Talisay, and Lapu-Lapu. Aside from that, the route also includes Cordova town.

The Cebu City police and other concerned offices will conduct a dry run on Saturday, January 8, 2022, regarding the motorcade to see what other problems they need to resolve.

“Walay makasunod nga motorista considering nga sa CCLEX gilimit lang gyud nila sa lima ka sakyanan ang muagi and then di sad allowed ang mga motor nga ubos og 400 cc (engine),” Parilla said.

Parilla, however, said that the public can still pay a visit and pray at the Basilica which will be open from 4 or 5 am to 8:00 pm. Parilla added that there will be no physical masses as all masses will be done online.

To ensure that this will be followed, Parilla said at least 120 personnel will be deployed to man the Basilica grounds 24 hours. This means that at least 40 personnel will man each of the three shifts of eight hours each.

READ: Things to remember for the start of the Fiesta Senor novena on Jan 7

This, he said, is to avoid crowd influx and to ensure that health protocols are properly observed as people light a candle and venerate the Holy Child, Señor Sto. Nino.

“Gibawal gihapon ang magdala og backpack unya kung bata atoang siguraduhon nga ang ginikanan fully vaccinated. Pwede ra [fully vaccinated minor],” Parilla added.

Parilla also described this morning’s motorcade as generally peaceful.

READ:Novena Mass for 2022 Fiesta Senor will go online again

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy