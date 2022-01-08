MCIA moves domestic and international departures to Terminal 2 starting Jan. 16

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Mactan Cebu International Airport will be moving all domestic and international departures to Terminal 2 (T2) starting January 16, 2022, at 6 a.m. due to ongoing repair works.

“The damage to Terminal 1 (T1) has been far more extensive especially at T1 departure areas which requires an immediate rectification program which will last several months. Domestic arrivals will continue to arrive at T1 South Wing Arrivals as this area is the least damaged section of T1.”

“International Arrivals will also continue to arrive at T2 Arrivals in order to remain fully compliant with the arrival health protocols set by the national government and Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF),” said GMR MEGAWIDE Cebu Airport Corporation (GMAC) in a statement.

Here are the operational concepts that each terminal will follow as issued by MCIA:

Terminal 1

All Domestic Arrivals will arrive at T1 South Wing Baggage Reclaim. Domestic Arriving passengers will access T1 Baggage Reclaim Hall from T2 by connecting airside link bridge or be transported by bus, depending on their designated aircraft parking bay and proximity to the Domestic Baggage Reclaim Hall in T1. Domestic Arrivals Pick-up for vehicles will remain at T1 Transportation Hub. Airport Village will remain operational with selected shops open for the benefit of meeters and greeters.

Terminal 2

All Domestic and International Departures will access the upper level of T2 Departures Drop-off with limited waiting time for drop-off to prevent congestion. Domestic and International passengers will check-in at T2 and proceed through a final security check to proceed to their designated boarding gates. International passengers will be separated from Domestic passengers at the entry to the designated international boarding gates which have Immigration Counters located at the entry to the designated gates. All passengers (both Domestic and International) will have access to all facilities in T2. However, certain retail outlets specifically for international passengers, such as Duty-Free, will not be open due to the very low volume of international departing passengers for now. International Arriving passengers will access T2 Bureau of Quarantine Verification Counters, Immigration Counters, Baggage Reclaim Hall, and Customs in compliance with the current IATF protocols for arriving international passengers.

Adequate staff guidance and signage are already in place to provide passengers with directions and information during the switchover period.

“The consolidated model of operations at T2 will remain so until rectification and repairs of both T1 and T2 have been completed. Passengers and stakeholders shall be notified in advance of any changes to the designated use of Terminals 1 and 2 prior to any change of operations,” added GMAC. /rcg

RELATED STORIES:

24 airports damaged by Odette will be commercially operational by Dec. 28 – Tugade

MCIA resumes operations on Sunday

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy