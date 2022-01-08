Mandaue City gov’t distributes water tanks to barangays to address water shortage

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Government will be distributing water tanks to its 27 barangays to help store water amidst the reported shortage due to the damage caused by super typhoon Odette.

The water tanks are expected to help areas where water is scarce.

Each tank could store about 2,000 liters of water.

In a Facebook post, the Mandaue PIO said the city government led by Mayor Jonas Cortes wants to provide Mandauehanons with what they need in these times.

Earlier, the barangays’ water systems have become operational after the city distributed heavy-duty generator sets to power their pumping stations.

Aside from this, the city is also set to give satellite phones to all the barangays to be used during disasters for speedy response and to keep communication lines between the city and the barangays open.

The city said it will be activating the satellite phones first before they will be distributed to the barangays.

The distribution of 25 kilos of rice and 10 liters of drinking water to the heavily affected houses is also ongoing. /rcg

RELATED STORIES:

Parts of Cebu City, Mandaue City now have water supply

MCWD promises stable water supply in Cebu City north by October 2022

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy