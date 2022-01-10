Duros Group “stronger together” amidst challenges brought by pandemic and Typhoon Odette

A company driven to give back to the community.

Cebu-based firm Duros Group held its 9th State of Duros Address, a yearly report of the undertakings of the different business entities of the organization, for the past year.

The event which transpired last January 7 at the Divine Life Institute of Cebu in Yati, Liloan, was led by the company’s Chairman Rafaelito Barino.

With the pandemic, and recent typhoon Odette that hit some parts of Cebu province, Barino’s message highlighted their institution’s principle of “faith put into action”, being manifested during these catastrophes.

Amid the challenges, Duros Group has showed unwavering determination to continue delivering quality products to its valued clientele.

A setback such as COVID-19 didn’t stop the company from supplying a majority of the limestone to Aboitiz Power Corporation and Global Business Power, under San-Vic Agro-Builders. It also ventured into a huge dragon fruit farming business.

Cebu Eco-Thermal Horizon has also provided 40,000 linear meters of roofing and ceilings to government projects, partner industries, and other infrastructures. This effort most especially has been an aid in the aftermath of the most destructive typhoon Cebu has seen in recent years.

“The Duros Group looks beyond money and profits, we value relationships and service,”

– Chairman Rafaelito Barino

San Vic Traders Inc. likewise supplied major hospitals with quality masks to halt the spread of the deadly coronavirus. Establishments such as hotels and condominiums were also among San Vic Traders’ customers of its furniture products.

On the other hand, the group of companies’ food subsidiary San Vic Food Chain diversified to construction business, given the high demand in the industry. It has kicked-off initiatives in Duros Group’s existing efforts and projects namely Woodlands Golf Academy (a golf program for aspiring junior and adult golfers), Bay-ang Ridge Housing Units, and One Tectona Building.

Duros Development Corporation (DDC) on its end, has maintained its top-of-the-line management system and safety standards with the passing of the ISO 45001 Certification 2018 qualifications. Duros Development also took a major role in the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) by providing 46,000 metric tons of asphalt—a company milestone. The construction company also supplied products and services for the other two bridges connecting Cebu and Mactan Island.

In another project, DDC also spearheaded the rehabilitation of the San Miguel Corporation complex ravaged by Odette. The latter is one of the company’s long-time clients.

Meanwhile, Duros Land Properties launched Lataban Estate and the Golfers’ Village to address the market’s clamor for more open land properties that are distantly located from the main metropolitan. Another exciting update of the property developer is the launching of Duros Hotels Inc.

In commemoration of its 10 years in the property development business, Duros Land has likewise birthed a new quest of its existence cemented in its new tagline, “Shaping Vibrant Cities of the Future”. Liloan Golf’s close completion is the main endeavor to look forward to also.

Duros Group‘s educational institution division has successfully implemented its distance learning program among its students, to continue providing quality education despite the pandemic.

St. Raphael Diagnostic and Wellness Center, which will open in Yati, Liloan will be another milestone under the group as well.

The Rafaelito and Fe Barino (RFB) Foundation presses on with its Duros Academy Program opening job and business opportunities for individuals. In the light of the recent typhoon, RFB Foundation shared relief goods to families in stricken areas in Cebu. It also immediately dispatched 300,000 liters of water for 8,000 families, provided a payloader and two dump trucks for road clearings, contributed diesel fuel, and offered free use of generator sets.

“These acts of love and compassion are a manifestation of the values of our company. The Duros Group looks beyond money and profits, we value relationships and service,” Mr. Barino pointed out.

Other than serving its array of customers and adopted communities, Duros Group looks after the well-being of its treasured management team and employees, likewise. A Duros Family Fun Golf was staged last October, and a corporate brand reorientation was organized to certain members of its staff. The company is also among those who first put premium on vaccination with its Project Balik Buhay–a company-wide vaccination program.

The opening of Cebu Quincentennial Hotel and One Tectona Hotel will be among the highlights for 2022.

“Faith, hard work, determination, and collaboration will get us through any storm. But above all, faith. We always cling to our strong faith. We are not afraid. We greet this year and the coming years with hope and a sense of mission. Duros Padayon!”, he stressed. /rcg

