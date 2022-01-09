DOH readying for ‘probable’ Alert Level 4 in NCR, says Duque

MANILA, Philippines — There is a probability that Metro Manila will be placed under Alert Level 4 amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said Saturday.

According to Duque, the healthcare utilization in Metro Manila has not yet reached the threshold required for Alert Level 4 but noted that this may rapidly increase.

“‘Yung healthcare workers natin, marami rin ang nagkakasakit. Kahit sapat ang kama pero kulang ang taong maggagamot at mangangalaga ay useless din ang kama,” he told DZBB.

(Many healthcare workers also get sick. Even if beds are enough, with only a few to take care of patients, the beds will be useless.)

“So iyon ang kinatatakutan natin. Pinaghahandaan natin ‘yan kaya hindi malayo na ang NCR (National Capital Region) ay magpasya na mag-Alert Level 4,” he added.

(So that’s what we are preparing for. We are preparing for that, that’s why it is probable that NCR be placed under Alert Level 4.)

Alert Level 4, the second-highest in the country’s COVID-19 alert level system, can be declared in areas where case counts are high and increasing and where the total bed utilization rate and intensive care unit utilization rate are also high.

Based on guidelines of the Inter-Agency Task Force of the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases as of December 14, 2021, intrazonal and interzonal travel is allowed under Alert Level 4 subject to regulations of local government units, except for those below 18 years old, those above 65 years old, those with comorbidity or other health risks, and pregnant women.

Some establishments, including venues for indoor and outdoor contact sports, cinemas, “peryas” (carnivals), venues where children may play, karaoke bars, clubs, concert halls, theaters, casinos, horse racing venues, cockpits, lottery venues and betting shops will not be allowed to operate.

Gathering in residences with individuals not belonging to the same household is also prohibited under Alert Level 4.

Metro Manila is currently under Alert Level 3 until January 15. /MUF

