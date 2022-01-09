Andi and Philmar divide and conquer for family and Siargao

CEBU CITY, Philippines– Teamwork makes the dream work.

This is one of the many lines every team in the world remind themselves to be able to do better in each and every game or situation.

But this line now fits perfectly for the celebrity couple, Philmar Alipayo and Andi Eigenmann.

Nearly a month after the onslaught of super typhoon Odette, Siargao is slowly recovering from the devastation and locals like Philmar have played a big role in the recovery of this island paradise.

In Andi’s Instagram post she captioned their family photo.

“Been having a tough time assessing how I feel but I realise, nevermind that for now because after all of life’s uncertainty, there’s still so much to be grateful for.♥️

My kids know for sure this is not “home”, but having both of us around somehow makes everything better. Although soon, papa will be going back to the island again, I am more than happy to focus on our children for the both of us knowing that he is able to help better from there.

Sincerest thanks for your support in helping us earn enough to help rebuild several families’ homes in Siargao by watching our December videos on youtube!🙏🏼.”

Philmar came back to Manila in time for the New Year to be with his family after weeks of staying in Siargao helping in the relief operations.

Now, Andi shares that they will have to divide and conquer this time.

Andi takes care of the kids in Manila, while Philmar goes back to the island to help his family and the other residents in Siargao before they can all go back to their island living once the island has recovered from the typhoon.

All the earnings from their December vlogs will be given to the relief campaigns in the Siargao.

/dbs