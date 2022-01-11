CDNFiestaSeñor2022: Liloan devotee’s ‘panata’ for Fiesta Señor

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Good health and safe living.

This was the yearly prayer that Alice Saducas, 60, a devotee of Sto Niño for 50 years from Liloan town hopes as she visits Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu on Sunday, January 9, 2022, together with her husband, Benjamin.

All the way from Liloan town, prayers for good health and safe living, especially against the threat of COVID-19 and Omicron variant, are what she dearly hopes everyday. Saducas of barangay Mabolo in Cebu City, started living in Liloan in 2000 when she got married to her husband, Benjamin.

Saducas said that she started devoting herself to the Señor Sto Niño when she was still young because her mother used to bring her and her siblings to the Basilica during the Fiesta Señor. Now that she is already with her family, Saducas said that nothing could stop her devotion to the Señor.

In their early married life, Saducas said that they prayed to be blessed with children. Even if they have not yet been given offsprings, she believes this was what has been planned for them.

“Basta di ihatag sa Ginoo nimo, di gyud na kay kung ma mugos ka daghan man og consequences nga ma encounter,” Saducas said.

(If God will not give it to you, then what you asked for will not happen because if you forcefully ask for it then there will be consequences that you will encounter.0

For this year, Saducas hopes that everything will be back to normal and that even if this was not the usual way of celebrating the fiesta, at least, everyone would be safe all the time.

RELATED STORIES

#CDNFiestaSeñor2022: Basilica vendors’ answered prayers

What to expect in the virtual Sinulog this Jan. 16?

Virtual Sinulog will be a fundraiser for typhoon victims

CCPO exec bares initial security plans for Sinulog 2022 procession

Rama: Sinulog celebration this 2022 will continue

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy