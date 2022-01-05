Virtual Sinulog will be a fundraiser for typhoon victims

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It will be another simple celebration for the Sinulog 2022 this year as the city government has decided to tone down the festivities following the devastation of Typhoon Odette and the looming threat of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19.

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama announced that for this year’s Sinulog 2022, the city government has agreed with the Sinulog Foundation Incorporated (SFI) to forego all activities relating to the Sinulog including singing contests, dance competitions, and public events.

Instead, a simple virtual live activity will be conducted as a fundraiser for victims of Typhoon Odette and for the rehabilitation of the city.

“Sinulog will push through. We already have a concept and we will bring it to the Sinulog Foundation as it is primarily their activity. We don’t need to expect any more physical activity. It will be very limited involvement of the mass,” said Rama.

The mayor said the virtual event will feature videos and interviews on the history of the Sinulog, replays of dance performances in the past, and other highlights on the cultural celebration of the Sinulog.

However, there will no longer be physical dance performances or contingents in any shape or form during the actual festival day on January 16, 2022.

“Agwanta lang sa ta. Kon actual wala na gyod. This whole (virtual) activitiy is an expression of our faith on Sto. Niño. It is now more on recovery,” said Rama.

Although the Sinulog Festival will not push through the same way as before, the Fiesta Señor will go on with virtual novena masses, short motorcades where people can watch along the routes, and the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño will be open for those who want a quick homage to the Sto. Niño. /rcg

