Maris Racal shows songwriting, rap skills in Tiktok duet with Stacey Ryan

CEBU, Philippines—Maris Racal gave fans and followers on Instagram another feast for the ears.
The singer-songwriter uploaded on her Instagram, a Tiktok duet with singer Stacey Ryan of the song “Dont text me back.”
She can be heard singing the first line from the song.
She then gave her own lyrics (in Tagalog) on the open verse challenge.
“Pls naman wag mo na ‘kong tawagan
‘Wag nalang dagdagan ang magulo kong isipan
Alam mo na ‘pag ikaw ay may alak
Madaling abutin ang iyong binabalak
Oh no mali ka don
Get off my space
Even on my phone
Nakadalawang tawag ka na
Di mo ba kuha na wala akong pakialam
Makinig ka nga
You and me hindi tayo pwede
Paalala lang
Di ako sayo naka depende
Paisa nalang
You and me hindi tayo pwede
Wag magmataas
Ako’y minamalas
Just thinking about us,” Racal’s own lyrics goes.
Racal wowed fans and fellow celebrities by her song writing and rap skills.
“quick writing sesh,” she wrote as a caption to her post.
View this post on Instagram
It was also approved by OPM icon and boyfriend Rico Blanco who commented on her video post.
Racal’s impressive music style has gained her more fans and followers.
She recently released her bisaya song titled “Asa Naman” which she wrote herself. The song gained 1.5 million followers since it was released.
