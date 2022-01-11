Entertainment

Maris Racal shows songwriting, rap skills in Tiktok duet with Stacey Ryan

CEBU, Philippines—Maris Racal gave fans and followers on Instagram another feast for the ears. 

The singer-songwriter uploaded on her Instagram, a Tiktok duet with singer Stacey Ryan of the song “Dont text me back.”

She can be heard singing the first line from the song. 

She then gave her own lyrics (in Tagalog) on the open verse challenge. 

Pls naman wag mo na ‘kong tawagan

‘Wag nalang dagdagan ang magulo kong isipan

Alam mo na ‘pag ikaw ay may alak

Madaling abutin ang iyong binabalak

Oh no mali ka don

Get off my space

Even on my phone

Nakadalawang tawag ka na

Di mo ba kuha na wala akong pakialam

Makinig ka nga

You and me hindi tayo pwede

Paalala lang

Di ako sayo naka depende

Paisa nalang

You and me hindi tayo pwede

Wag magmataas

Ako’y minamalas

Just thinking about us,” Racal’s own lyrics goes.

Racal wowed fans and fellow celebrities by her song writing and rap skills. 

“quick writing sesh,” she wrote as a caption to her post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maris Racal (@mariesteller)

It was also approved by OPM icon and boyfriend Rico Blanco who commented on her video post.

Racal’s impressive music style has gained her more fans and followers.

She recently released her bisaya song titled “Asa Naman” which she wrote herself. The song gained 1.5 million followers since it was released.

RELATED ARTICLES

Rico, Maris share behind-the-scene moments of ‘Asa Naman’ music video shoot

Rico Blanco joins Maris Racal in ‘Asa Naman’ Tiktok dance

Netizens ‘kilig’ over Maris Racal-Rico Blanco relationship

Maris Racal confirms relationship with Rico Blanco: ‘I think it’s very obvious’

 

TAGS: Maris Racal, Rico Blanco, Stacey Ryan, Tiktok duet
Latest Stories
Most Read

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and
acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.