Gullas orders ‘massive manhunt’ vs killers of 10-year-old girl from Brgy Maghaway

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – He does not want their crime to go unpunished.

Talisay City Mayor Gerald Anthony Gullas has ordered the police to conduct a “massive manhunt operation” against those who abducted and murdered a 10-year-old girl from Barangay Maghaway last January 6.

The girl’s body was found dumped in a cave in Sitio Napo in Barangay Tapul on Sunday, Jan. 9, or three days after she was reported missing.

READ: Missing girl, 10, found dead in cave in Talisay

“It is truly a tragic Sunday,” Gullas said in a social media post Sunday night.

Gullas said policemen, who are investigating the case, suspect that the girl was also raped by more than one person before she was killed.

“We cannot let this deed go unpunished. I have ordered our police chief, Lt. Col. Randy Caballes, to conduct a massive manhunt operation against those behind the abduction and murder.”

“For the sake of our children, those suspects must be brought to justice or else, they will be able to repeat what they did,” he added.

