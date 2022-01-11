Minglanilla, Consolacion reach target of vaccinating 70% of population

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Two localities in Cebu province have joined the list of local government units (LGUs) that already inoculated 70 percent of their population against COVID-19.

Based on the latest data from the Visayan Vaccination Operations Center (VVOC), around 87 percent and 71 percent of the population in the towns of Minglanilla and Consolacion, respectively, were fully vaccinated as of January 9.

At least 105, 701 individuals from Minglanilla, age 18 years old and above, are eligible to receive free COVID vaccines from the national government while it’s 107,890 in Consolacion.

This development meant that in Minglanilla, around 91,900 residents have already received the two doses needed to complete their inoculation schedule.

The same thing goes to over 75,000 people in Consolacion.

In Cebu, at least four localities, including Minglanilla and Consolacion, have already managed to vaccinate 70 percent of their respective populations. The other two are the cities of Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu.

The same report from VVOC showed that a total of 3.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in at least nine localities in Metro Cebu. / dcb

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy