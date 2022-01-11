DTI, DOH set purchase cap for paracetamol and other medicines

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and the Department of Health (DOH) have set a purchase limit for paracetamol and other drugs amid reports of shortage of medicines along with the rise of COVID-19 cases.

Malacañang on Tuesday announced that the two agencies have issued a joint memorandum setting a purchase limit for paracetamol, carbocisteine, and other drugs.

Under the memorandum, paracetamol tablets may be bought at a maximum of 20 tablets per individual and 60 per household, based on the presentation of acting presidential spokesman Karlo Nograles in a briefing.

Paracetamol suspensions or syrups, meanwhile, can be bought at a maximum of 5 bottles per individual and 10 per family,

The memorandum also bars the online sale of the said medicines unless otherwise permitted by the Food and Drug Administration, Nograles said.

The DTI earlier said it eyes to set a purchase limit to avoid panic-buying and hoarding amid the surge of COVID-19 infections in the country.

Pharmaceutical companies have admitted experiencing a tight supply of branded paracetamol and urged to tap alternatives such as generic brands.

DTI Secretary Ramon Lopez earlier confirmed that Biogesic and Decolgen—two popular brands made by local pharmaceutical company Unilab—have temporarily run out of stock in some areas because of an issue in the delivery.

